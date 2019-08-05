(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong government condemned attacks on at least two police stations as “violent acts” after a citywide strike led to clashes between protesters and authorities in the Asian financial hub.

The government said in a late Monday statement that a large group of protesters blocked roads and set fire to various objects, “posing a serious threat to the safety of the road users.” Separate statements said report room services at police stations in North Point and Tin Shui Wai were temporarily suspended, after broadcasts by I-Cable and social media posts showed groups clashing in those areas.

Hong Kong Leader Warns of ‘Ruin’ as Strike Snarls City, Airport

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office will speak to the media on Tuesday, South China Morning Post reports, citing an invitation from the office for Hong Kong media. The afternoon conference will be the second Beijing press event on Hong Kong since last week.

