(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong government said it was taking measures to accommodate a march today through one of Hong Kong’s busiest tourist districts, the latest demonstration in weeks of mass protests against a proposed law allowing extradition of criminals to mainland China.

The march, scheduled to start at 4 p.m. local time, will move through the pedestrian-heavy Tsim Sha Tsui area and finish at the city’s new high-speed rail station to China, according to a flier distributed on social media. The end point was chosen intentionally to reach mainland travelers using the rail link, the South China Morning Post reported, citing organizers.

Police have appealed for participants of the march to express their views "peacefully and rationally," a government press release said. The transport department will close some roads temporarily and public transport will be diverted, the statement said. Police officers will be on site to guide motorists.

This weekend’s march follows weeks of sometimes violent demonstrations against a proposed bill that would allow extradition of residents to mainland China for crimes. While Carrie Lam, the city’s chief executive, suspended the bill on June 15, protesters have continued pushing for a complete withdrawal of the legislation, Lam’s resignation and other demands.

This week, Hong Kong police began arresting suspects on charges related to the July 1 break-in of the Legislative Council, where protesters smashed glass windows and defaced walls, portraits of government officials and the Hong Kong emblem.

The city’s mass-transit operator announced that ticket sales were suspended for cross-border trains arriving or departing in West Kowloon from 12 noon today. Crowd management measures will be in place, it added in a separate statement.

