(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s exchange operator suspended trading in derivatives, citing connectivity issues.

The move to halt trading in the afternoon and after-hours sessions came after Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. experienced issues with its derivatives platform on Thursday morning, making transactions difficult for some investors just as the city’s leader spoke on protests that have rocked the former British colony for three months. The exchange’s websites also faced technical problems.

The issues hampered trading during the morning session just as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam spoke at a news conference, saying her decision to scrap extradition legislation was only the “first step” in addressing the city’s unrest. Hong Kong stocks surged after she formally withdrew the bill on Wednesday, sparking the biggest rally in the MSCI Hong Kong Index since 2011.

The gauge fell 1.9% at 2:11 p.m. local time, extending declines after the trading suspension. HKEX said its clearing system for derivatives will remain open for the afternoon session and that all other markets remain fully operational.

