Hong Kong has unveiled streamlined rules that shorten the time airlines are banned for seven days instead of two weeks for carrying excessive numbers of air passengers who test positive for Covid-19.

The circuit-breaker mechanism that bans airlines if they carried four cases or more travelers from the same airport of origin within a week has been deleted, according to a statement released by the government late Saturday.

Under the revised rules, most other existing triggers remain.

Bans can be meted out if three or more Covid cases are found on the same flight, or one confirmed infection and another non-compliant one are discovered.

“On the premise of continuing the measures to guard against the importation of cases, the government requires that all airlines must stringently enforce the boarding requirements for inbound travelers, so as to reduce the risk of importation of cases as far as practicable,” the government said in a statement. “And will continue to impose the flight suspension mechanism against specific non-compliant routes based on the streamlined triggering criteria.”

The revised airline rules kicks in April 1 on the day rules lifting a flight ban on nine countries, and a halving of quarantine from 14 to seven days is implemented.

The city’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said it would only schedule one flight per route every 14 days for the nine countries whose flight bans were lifted on concern the mechanisim could be triggered.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.