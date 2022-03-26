(Bloomberg) --

Hong Kong’s government isn’t contemplating any “major concession” on flight suspension policies, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a briefing Saturday.

The suspension is a “public health infection control measure” not a “tug of war” between the Hong Kong government and individual airlines, Lam said. Authorities are revisiting various trigger thresholds for halting flights, according to the chief executive.

Earlier, Sing Tao Daily reported that the city may greatly relax the number of confirmed Covid cases that trigger the flight circuit breaker. Currently, three or more infections on the same flight, or one that is confirmed and another that is non-compliant on the same plane, lead to a two-week ban.

Lam also said the government is “making good progress” on approaching more hotels to turn them into quarantine use. There are currently 25 designated quarantine hotels with 6,000 rooms, which are almost fully booked, she said.

The government will continue to focus on raising the vaccination rate at care homes for the elderly, where only 56% of residents have had the first jab, Lam said, adding that she would provide more information on Sunday about the government’s plan to boost the inoculation rate.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.