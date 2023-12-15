(Bloomberg) -- Free electric-vehicle charging at government-run parking lots in Hong Kong is being phased out as the city seeks to promote their long-term viability.

EV charging services in the Kwai Fong and Kennedy Town Car Parks will end on December 28 and 29, respectively, the Environmental Protection Department said on Friday.

The department said it will progressively implement fee-charging services for some 1,400 EV medium chargers in the remaining 72 government car parks. The conversion is expected to be completed by mid-2024. The government previously planned to impose EV charging fees in its public car parks starting in 2025.

The application of fees will help expand the EV charging network, promote market participation in providing services and better cater to needs in the sector, according to the department.

