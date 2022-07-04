(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s new health chief hopes that border restrictions with the neighboring Chinese city of Shenzhen can be eased next month, raising prospects of more traffic flow between the two places.

Secretary of Health Lo Chung-mau said in a blog post Monday that he hopes more families separated in the two cities can be reunited by Chinese Valentine’s Day, which falls on Aug. 4 this year, provided Covid-19 infections can be contained.

“Controlling the epidemic in Hong Kong and reducing community infection are the most important elements in boosting cross-border flows and border reopening,” Lo wrote in the blog.

Hong Kong is still reporting around 2,000 infections a day as the government lifts more social restrictions, though arrivals still need seven days of hotel quarantine. China also requires arrivals to quarantine for seven days.

