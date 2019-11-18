(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has found that the government’s controversial mask ban is unconstitutional.

The High Court ruling came Monday in response to a challenge filed by the city’s opposition lawmakers. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam imposed the ban last month by invoking colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than a half century.

