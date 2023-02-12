(Bloomberg) -- The government of Hong Kong has mandated banks to arrange a debut offering of tokenized green notes, as the city continues its push into sustainable financing and digital assets.

The special administrative region is looking to raise HK$800 million ($102 million) and has tapped Bank of China Ltd., Credit Agricole S.A., Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc. to hold investor calls commencing on Feb. 13, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

The beneficial interests in the notes will be recorded on a distributed ledger technology-based digital assets platform provided by Goldman Sachs, said the people.

The city just sold its largest-ever green deal last month, issuing the equivalent of $5.8 billion of green bonds denominated in three currencies amid its efforts to become a sustainable-finance hub.

