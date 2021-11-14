(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is considering an offering of green bonds denominated in euros and dollars, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China hired banks to arrange a series of investor calls from Monday, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

The potential offering follows Hong Kong’s maiden green dollar bond deal in May 2019, when it sold a $1 billion five-year note. It has issued green securities again since. The financial hub has taken initiatives in recent years to foster its local green bond market with an aim of developing the city into a leading international hub for green financing.

