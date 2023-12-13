(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority held its base rate at 5.75% on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve maintained its own interest rate and gave its clearest signal yet that its aggressive hiking campaign is finished.

Hong Kong’s borrowing costs have surged in the last two years as the Fed aggressively raised rates to fight inflation. The city’s base rate moves in lockstep with the Fed because the local currency is pegged to the greenback.

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell said officials are prepared to hike again if price pressures return, he indicated policymakers are now turning their focus to when to cut rates as inflation continues its descent toward their 2% goal.

Quarterly projections showed Fed officials expect to lower rates by 75 basis points next year, a sharper pace of cuts than indicated in September.

The HKMA acknowledged how the market saw the Fed’s move as interest rates nearing the peak but warned that the Hong Kong dollar interbank rates might remain high for some time.

“The Fed’s future interest rate decisions will continue to be dependent on the latest economic data and the impact of continual rate hikes on the economy during the past year or so,” Hong Kong’s de facto central bank said in a statement. “There remains uncertainty in the interest rate path and the high interest rate environment may last for some time.”

HSBC Holdings Plc. maintained its best lending rate on Thursday after the HKMA decision. The city’s biggest banks had been raising lending rates earlier this year as the monetary tightening cycle hit liquidity and increased their funding costs.

Higher borrowing costs have been a drag on Hong Kong’s economy and property market. The one-month Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate — or Hibor, a reference for mortgage loans — is near the highest since 2007. That rate was little changed on Thursday after the HKMA move.

