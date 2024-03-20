(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority followed the Federal Reserve in holding its base rate, as US officials maintained their outlook for three interest-rate cuts this year.

The HKMA left the rate unchanged at 5.75% Thursday. The decision came after the Fed held interest rates at a two-decade high for the fifth time in a row, a decision expected by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The Asian finance hub’s monetary policy moves in line with the US as the local currency is pegged to the greenback. High borrowing costs in recent years have weighed on the city’s recovery from a pandemic slump and its property sector, with home sales last year falling to the lowest in nearly three decades.

Hong Kong dollar interbank rates may remain high for some time and the dollar exchange rate remains stable, the HKMA said in a statement Thursday.

HSBC Holdings Plc, the city’s biggest lender, maintained its Hong Kong dollar prime rate at 5.875%. It last changed the best lending rate in July, when it was raised by 12.5 basis points.

Fed officials kept their outlook for three rate cuts this year, with Chair Jerome Powell largely shrugging off recent data showing an uptick in inflation. While he reiterated that the central bank needed to see more evidence of a sustained easing of price pressures, he highlighted that they’d likely still achieve that confidence this year.

Shares in Asia joined the US in rallying Thursday as markets increased bets of a June cut, which would free up other major central banks to ease policy.

The HKMA’s announcement comes amid a wave of central bank decisions globally, with many widely expected to hold rates until policy shifts in the US. The Bank of England is also set to leave their key rate at a 16-year high of 5.25% later on Thursday.

