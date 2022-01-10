Hong Kong Home Prices to Fall As Residents Leave, UBS Says
Hong Kong’s home prices are set to decline in 2022 as residents continue to leave the city, according to UBS Group AG.
An exodus of expatriates and locals from Hong Kong is poised to intensify in 2022, as policy makers continue their crackdown on civil society and brush off an increasing uproar over aligning with mainland China’s Covid Zero strategy.
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s home prices are set to decline in 2022 as residents continue to leave the city, according to UBS Group AG.
Residential property values in Hong Kong will fall by around 5% this year due to persistent population outflow and imminent interest rate increases, John Lam, head of China and Hong Kong real estate research at UBS, said in a media briefing Monday.
Restrictions on capital outflows from mainland China and the country’s slowing economic growth may also drag down home prices in the city, Lam said. Mainland Chinese buyers have been an important source of demand in Hong Kong’s residential market.
On top of the local residents that are leaving amid China’s tightening grip on the city, expatriates are also making an exit from the Asian financial hub. Hong Kong’s aggressive virus strategy including a 21-day quarantine for arrivals is increasingly prompting expatriates to consider relocating elsewhere.
UBS’s bearish view on Hong Kong property is shared by Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley, which predict home prices to drop by as much as 10% and 2% respectively. JPMorgan Chase & Co., however, expects home values to climb as much as 10%, citing strong housing demand and minimal impacts from rising interest rates.
