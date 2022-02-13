(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong health officials warned of a “crisis” as a record 2,000 preliminary positive cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals and upend the government’s Covid Zero strategy.

The gap is widening between Covid infections and deaths, with effective vaccines and milder variants helping improve survival rates dramatically. Bloomberg’s new analysis shows that, in country after country, the link between infections and deaths is uncoupling.

Canadian officials are preparing to open the Ambassador Bridge that links Ontario with the U.S., clearing the largest trade artery between the two countries after a five-day protest shut it down.

Singapore Studies Tests for Changi Arrivals (8:06 a.m. HK)

Singapore’s Ministry of Health is conducting a study to assess the efficiency of antigen rapid testing kits for passengers arriving at Changi Airport, potentially replacing polymerase chain reaction testing, Business Times reported.

Under current rules, most travelers to Singapore are required to take a PCR test on arrival and isolate until returning a negative test result. A move toward ART tests would ease burdens on inbound passengers by slashing costs and cutting the waiting time for results from several hours to 15 minutes.

Watami Restaurant Closures (7:10 a.m. HK)

Watami will close about 80 of the more than 270 restaurants it operates in Japan by next year, broadcaster NHK reported.

Biden’s Message on Wanting Covid to Be Over (4:51 p.m. NY)

President Joe Biden said his message to people who want the pandemic to be over is to “be careful” and get vaccinated.

Biden’s interview comments aired on NBC’s pregame show as fans gathered for this year’s Super Bowl at the 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. “We know the shots work,” he said.

“If your exercising personal freedom puts someone else in jeopardy, their health in jeopardy, I don’t consider that being very, dealing with freedom,” Biden said.

Hong Kong Lowers Vaccine Age to 3 (4:41 p.m. NY)

Hong Kong lowered the minimum age for receiving the Sinovac vaccine to three from five starting Feb. 15, according to a government statement Sunday.

Children aged 5 to 11 can also receive BioNTech vaccine starting Feb. 16.

U.S.-Canada Bridge Set to Reopen (12:30 p.m. NY)

Canadian officials are preparing to open the Ambassador Bridge that links Ontario with the U.S., clearing the largest trade artery between the two countries after a five-day protest shut it down.

“Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a statement. “Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so and I defer to police and border agencies to make that determination.”

Belgium Warns Drivers Away From Capital (11:40 a.m. NY)

The prospect of Canada-inspired motor convoy protests spreading from Paris to Brussels has led the Belgian federal police to warn against traveling to the capital by car on Monday. In a tweet Sunday afternoon, the police advised against driving to Brussels and said protesting with vehicles was banned except for one parking spot at an exhibition center on the outskirts of the city.

Hong Kong in ‘Crisis’ Leans on Beijing (10:15 a.m. NY)

Hong Kong’s health officials warned that the city is facing a “crisis” as a record 2,000 preliminary positive cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals and upend its Covid Zero strategy.

With cases exceeding capacity at Hong Kong’s hospitals, health officials will prioritize care for the elderly and children who test positive. Hong Kong sought Beijing’s support over the weekend on several fronts, including help with analyzing virus strains, building isolation facilities and supplying test kits.

The government warned that supplies of vegetables and chilled poultry will be affected “to a certain extent” as a border transport interchange was suspended after some drivers tested positive.

Gap Widens Between Cases and Deaths (8:21 a.m. NY)

The pandemic looks a whole lot different in 2022. Vaccines are working and treatments are advancing, so the likelihood of surviving Covid-19 is improving around the world.

In the U.S., there were nearly four times as many positive cases for each death this year when compared with last winter’s peak, according to a new analysis from Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker. In the European Union, where more people have been vaccinated, this survival ratio was 11 times higher than last winter.

Even in countries with lower vaccination rates, Covid patients were increasingly likely to recover.

Bank of China Workers in H.K. Test Positive (7:50 a.m. NY)

Bank of China said six of its employees at its Hong Kong branches tested preliminary positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement.

The branches involved are Wing On House in Central district, Quarry Bay, Olympian City, To Kwa Wan, Castle Peak Road in Cheung Sha Wan and Sheung Shui. The Olympian City branch has been temporarily closed since Feb. 10, and the rest will be shut starting Monday until further notice, Bank of China said. It also is arranging tests and quarantine for all the workers at these branches.

Top Economies Confront Inflation, Disease, War (7:09 a.m. NY)

Group of 20 finance chiefs meeting in Indonesia will confront a much-altered global economy menaced by widespread inflation, the threat of war and a legacy of disease.

The scope of the consumer-price shock afflicting many member countries is unprecedented since the group’s foundation at the end of the last century, and has been stoked by persistent supply worries and soaring energy costs. Related to that last pressure is military tension with Russia that could yet transform into conflict in Ukraine.

The gathering takes place Thursday and Friday.

U.K. Seeks ‘Smaller State’ After Covid: Barclay (6:47 a.m. NY)

The U.K. government aims to create a “smaller state” as it shifts policy to adjust to living with the coronavirus, according to a letter in The Telegraph from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new chief of staff.

The country has spent 400 billion pounds ($543 billion) fighting the pandemic and now wants to step back both financially and “from people’s lives,” Steve Barclay wrote in the letter. The prime minister is due to to announce a new strategy after Parliament’s recess this week.

“It’s time to return to a more enabling approach,” Barclay wrote in the Telegraph. “To trust the people, return power to communities and free up business to deliver.”

