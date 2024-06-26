(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s education ministry accused students at two schools of singing the national anthem too softly.

The comments were made in external review reports on schools released by the Education Bureau.

Hong Kong and Macau Lutheran Church Primary School was advised to remind students to sing the national anthem more loudly as their voices were too “soft”. Yan Chai Hospital Lim Por Yen Secondary School was also criticized for “weak” singing of the national anthem.

Fostering patriotism among the city’s youth has been been a key government priority since unrest rocked the city in 2019 and spurred Beijing to impose a national security law on the finance hub. Under a recent law, it’s illegal to denigrate the Chinese national anthem in Hong Kong.

