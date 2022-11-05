(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s aggregate balance, a measure of interbank liquidity, will fall below HK$100 billion ($12.7 billion) for the first time since June 2020 as the city’s de facto central bank tries to maintain the local currency’s peg to the US dollar.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought HK$3.05 billion worth of the local to ensure its value remained within its trading band of between 7.75-7.85 per dollar on Friday during New York hours. The purchase will shrink the aggregate balance to HK$96.98 billion on Nov. 8, according to an HKMA statement.

The aggregate balance was more than HK$300 billion before the HKMA started this round of intervention in May. It’s been draining interbank liquidity to boost local borrowing rates high enough that it makes it less attractive to short the Hong Kong dollar for the higher-yielding greenback.

The cash drainage has pushed up the three-month Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate to the highest level since 2007, exceeding the three-month London Interbank Offered Rate. Still, the one-month Hibor remains more than 60 basis points below the equivalent Libor.

Analysts expect to see higher volatility in short-end rates after the aggregate balance falls below HK$100 billion. The one-month Hibor may have more upside amid tighter interbank liquidity along with the year-end funding demand, said Carie Li, global market strategist at DBS Bank in Hong Kong. She expects the one-month rate to test the level between 3.5%-4% by year-end. The one-month Hibor was at 3.19% on Friday.

