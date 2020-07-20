(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong international schools and kindergartens should not begin the new school year earlier than August 17 as there is “no sign of improvement” in the coronavirus outbreak, the city’s Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said at a briefing Monday.

The final commencement date will depend on the development of the epidemic, Yeung said, but the government will give at least two weeks’ notice for the schools’ preparation. It will also continue consulting schools and health experts on arrangements for the new school year.

Hong Kong has seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases since early July, with authorities reporting a record of more than 100 new cases on Sunday. Of the 83 locally transmitted cases reported, 48 were of unknown origin.

