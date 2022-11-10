(Bloomberg) -- A court in Hong Kong has handed out a three-month jail term to the first person convicted under a law banning disrespect of China’s national anthem, a sign that the city is pushing ahead with its crackdown on dissent.

Paula Leung Yan-ling, 42, disparaged the anthem, hurt China’s dignity and risked sparking conflict by waving a colonial-era flag at an event in Hong Kong for the Tokyo Olympics, Magistrate Amy Chan Wai-mun said at the hearing on Thursday, the South China Morning Post reported.

Chan dismissed a defense lawyer’s request for leniency on the grounds of Leung’s autism, intellectual disability and ill health, the newspaper said.

The jail term highlights Hong Kong’s crackdown on the opposition in the former British colony since historic and sometimes violent anti-government protests in 2019. Since then, China has imposed a national security law on Hong Kong, revamped its electoral system and reined in once free media outlets.

National security police have made 230 arrests in the city, and the government has sought to prosecute at least 114 people.

The Legislative Council passed the anthem law in June 2020. It imposes a prison sentence of up to three years for people convicted of insulting the anthem or singing it in a “distorted or derogatory” manner.

Residents had often booed the Chinese national anthem, called March of the Volunteers, during the protests. Written during China’s war against Japan and adopted by the People’s Republic of China, it became a symbol of Beijing’s interference among Hong Kong’s pro-democracy supporters.

