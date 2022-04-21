(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s unemployment rate surged to 5% for the three months ended March, the highest level in nine months as the economy was battered by a brutal wave of Covid infections and the strict measures to contain them.

The jobless rate was the worst since a 5.4% reading in June 2021, and was more than the 4.8% expected in a Bloomberg poll of economists. “Almost all major economic sectors” recorded a rise in the unemployment rate, as well as the underemployment rate, which hit 3.1% in the January-March period, the Census and Statistics Department said in a report Thursday containing the government data.

“The labor market was under severe pressure amid the fifth wave of local epidemic,” Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said in the release. While he said pressure will still exist in the near term, the easing virus situation and the launch of new consumption vouchers should support employment going forward.

The rising unemployment rate, which is compiled for a moving three-month period, reflects the toll of the restrictions Hong Kong implemented to stall Covid cases and reduce community transmission. The city in January closed bars and gyms and banned dining-in after 6 p.m., along with other measures, as omicron threatened the population. Even with those curbs, the city suffered a deadly Covid wave. Lockdowns in mainland China are pressuring businesses, too.

About 470,000 people in Hong Kong applied for pandemic-related unemployment relief in the last month, the government announced last week, 57% more than authorities expected.

Some of Hong Kong’s strictest anti-virus measures were lifted Thursday as the city began a slow path toward some sort of normality. Restaurants can now host diners until 10 p.m., while gyms and sports facilities will reopen. People will also be able to gather in groups of four, up from two.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.