(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s unemployment rate fell in July to halt nine straight months of increases as more people returned to the workforce even as the city’s economy grappled with a resurgent third wave of coronavirus infections and renewed social-distancing measures.

The jobless rate dropped to 6.1% for the May-to-July period, down slightly from 6.2% the previous month, a 15-year high.

The surprise reading as lower than the median forecast of an increase to 6.4% among surveyed economists.

Total employment and the overall labor force both increased in the period, according to the government statement.

Hong Kong’s brief respite from the virus outbreak, which allowed officials to loosen some pandemic measures, ended in July as the number of confirmed cases more than doubled to almost 3,300 by the end of the month.

The spike in infections led to the tightest measures yet, including bans on restaurant dining after 6 p.m. and strict limits on public gatherings. This has inflicted more financial pain on the city’s beleaguered restaurant, retail and service industries.

Imposition of the national security law by Beijing on July 1 also escalated the conflict between China and the U.S., raising questions about Hong Kong’s future as an Asian financial hub.

The Hong Kong government last week revised its 2020 forecast for the economy to a record low range of -6% to -8% because of the coronavirus and rising trade tensions.

The government also provided an unchanged final GDP reading for the second quarter of -9% on a year-on-year basis, and -0.1% from the prior quarter. Hong Kong has been in recession since the latter half of 2019 due to a sustained period of political unrest before the pandemic.

