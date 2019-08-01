(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s retail sales slumped in June, signaling that political unrest is worsening the negative effect of the U.S.-China trade war on the city’s economy.

Retail sales by value dropped 6.7% in June from a year earlier, the fifth straight month of declines, according to a government report on Thursday, and more than the 1.9% contraction forecast by economists. The overall economy contracted in the three months through June from the first quarter, and embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam said earlier in the week that she saw “no room for optimism” for the economy this year.

Hong Kong’s trade-dependent economy was facing a full-year deceleration even before protests over the government’s extradition bill began disrupting business and tourism in June. The unrest continued into July and that likely affected retail sales last month as well, and without resolution the effect will continue.

Companies have also felt the pinch, with small business in the city saying they were more pessimistic in July than at any time in the past seven years, and international brands also feeling the damage.

L’Occitane International SA, the retailer of cosmetics and beauty-care products, said last week that sales in Hong Kong dropped 19% for the quarter ended in June.

“Hong Kong has been challenging,” Andre Hoffmann, L’Occitane vice chairman, said during a conference call with analysts. “We lost several trading days in the quarter due to the protests. Chinese tourists spending in our shops has declined. All these are a bad cocktail for our business.”

