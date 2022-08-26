(Bloomberg) -- A key gauge of borrowing costs in Hong Kong is set to climb to the highest level in 14 years in coming weeks, adding a further downdraft to the city’s struggling economy.

The three-month Hong Kong interbank offered rate advanced for an 18th straight day Friday, rising to 2.60%, just shy of its 2019 peak of 2.66%. An increase above that would put it at the highest since the global financial crisis in 2008. The gauge is also heading for a record 11th month of gains.

Hibor is being pushed up by shrinking local liquidity and rising global borrowing costs as major central banks tighten policy to combat inflation. One of the drivers is the three-month London interbank offered rate, which rose above 3% this month for the first time since October 2008.

“Hibors are likely to rise further alongside expectedly higher Libors, which in turn are due to expected Fed rate hikes,” said Frances Cheung, a rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “We expect three-month Hibor at 2.82% by year-end.”

The shorter-term one-month Hibor, the main reference for Hong Kong mortgage rates, is heading for a third monthly gain. Its increase has gathered pace since the city’s de facto central bank started darning liquidity at a record pace in May to stem weakness in the local currency.

“When the economy is recovering, corporate loans should increase for business expansion -- but higher interest rates will restrain corporates from doing so,” said Samuel Tse, an economist at DBS Bank in Hong Kong. “This will translate into weaker business performance, and hence weaker consumption sentiment. Property transactions are weak too despite the fact that the economy is recovering.”

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has been buying Hong Kong dollars since May to defend the currency’s peg to the US dollar. That has shrunk the city’s aggregate balance, a gauge of interbank cash supply, by more than 60%.

Hong Kong’s economy contracted for the past two quarter and the government is expected to lower the full-year forecast.

