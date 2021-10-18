(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was hospitalized after suffering a minor right elbow fracture following a fall at Government House.

Lam, 64, fell on Monday night and will stay in the hospital for observation, according to a government statement released early Tuesday.

Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee will be acting chief executive while Lam is on leave, and Tuesday’s meeting of the Executive Council along with Lam’s regular press briefing have been canceled, the government said.

