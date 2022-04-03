(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam won’t run for a second term, according to local media reports, after a recent omicron surge saw the financial hub log the developing world’s highest Covid death rate.

Lam will announce her plan at a regular press briefing at 11 a.m. Monday and has already informed Beijing she won’t run for a second-five year term on May 8, news site HK01 reported, citing unidentified people.

The city’s current No. 2 official, John Lee, is forming a team to prepare for an electoral run, local media including the South China Morning Post and HK01 reported on Sunday, citing anonymous sources.

Lam invoked emergency powers in February to postpone the election originally planned for March 27. That came amid an omicron outbreak that resulted in Hong Kong logging the highest virus death rate per capita in a developed country, due to its under-vaccinated elderly.

Before that, she had been tipped as the race front-runner with local media calling her a “comeback queen.” But at a virus briefing last week she sparked rumors she wouldn’t seek another five-year term.

“If the next government needs my opinion,” she said, “I will be happy to provide.”

