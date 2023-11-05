(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee condemned a bill proposed by US lawmakers to sanction officials, judges and prosecutors in the city.

Introduced in the US Congress, the bipartisan bid by lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the Senate called on US President Joe Biden’s administration to impose sanctions on 49 people who it said may be responsible for enforcing the Beijing-imposed National Security Law. These include Secretary for Justice Paul Lam, Chief Justice Andrew Cheung and Police Commissioner Raymond Siu.

Lee told reporters on Saturday he condemned the bill “in the strongest possible terms,” according to the South China Morning Post. The government on Friday issued a statement condemning the action by US lawmakers, saying it “despises any so-called ‘sanctions’ and shall never be intimidated.” The judiciary also condemned the planned bill, saying in a Friday statement it was a “flagrant and direct affront” to the rule of law.

Lee is one of 11 officials who were sanctioned by the US in 2020 in the wake of the Beijing’s national security law. The government said on Tuesday Lee wouldn’t attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in San Francisco this month because of scheduling issues, with Financial Secretary Paul Chan going in his place.

In July, the Washington Post reported that Lee would be blocked from attending the meeting. Lee said in September he had yet to receive an invite.

