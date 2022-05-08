(Bloomberg) -- John Lee, who was elected Sunday to become the next chief executive of Hong Kong, vowed to safeguard national security and tackle a series of challenges including housing, inequality and Covid-19.

In a Cantonese and English speech shortly after his victory was announced, the former police official and security minister outlined his service to China and Hong Kong and said his new job calls for accountability to both Beijing and the city. He laid out a vision for the Asian financial hub that includes better integration with the mainland, but emphasized that security will be his top priority.

“Safeguarding our country’s sovereignty, national security and development interests, protecting Hong Kong from internal and external threats and ensuring its stability will continue to be of paramount importance,” he told reporters at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the election venue.

Lee, 64, served on the police force for more than three decades before joining the security ministry, epitomizing China’s focus on national security after a wave of massive and sometimes-violent democracy protests in 2019. He helped incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam crack down on the demonstrations and implement a powerful Beijing-drafted national security law that’s resulted in the arrest of some 182 people and the closing of at least a dozen news organizations.

Keeping with his focus on security, Lee said Article 23 -- which says Hong Kong shall enact laws prohibiting treason and sedition -- will be implemented “in due course” after consultations with a policy bureau and legal experts. The legislation was shelved in 2003 after it triggered massive demonstrations.

Sunday’s ballot was the city’s first to be held in more than two decades without at least a nominal contest. Last year’s changes to the electoral system made it all but impossible for an opposition candidate to compete, while the Communist Party’s endorsement of Lee rendered his victory a fait accompli.

Out of the 1,424 valid votes cast by electors, Lee won 1,416 -- more than the simple majority needed to confirm his appointment. Eight electors voted against him, while four ballots were declared invalid.

Brighter Future

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China’s State Council on Sunday said the election represented “another successful practice” of the new system and the city is poised for a brighter future.

Lee, who will take over from Lam on July 1, said he would work to enhance Hong Kong’s overall competitiveness and maximize its strength under the “One Country, Two Systems” principle by seeking to proactively integrate the city’s economy with the Greater Bay Area in the neighboring Guangdong province.

“We must expand our international connectivity, establish a more favorable business environment and increase our overall competitiveness,” Lee said.

Housing in the world’s least affordable market and inequality are also high on his agenda, he said.

But Lee didn’t directly address a query on how soon the city will reopen to the outside world after remaining insulated since the start of the pandemic.

While Hong Kong has been easing many restrictions, other limitations, particularly on new arrivals and their quarantine requirements, remain strict. The city is still lagging far behind rivals like Singapore, where borders have been reopened and life has largely returned to pre-pandemic standards.

Lee acknowledged that Hong Kong’s social distancing and remaining travel restrictions were creating an “inconvenience,” while simultaneously acknowledging that he’s “very conscious of the need to make Hong Kong accessible to the world.”

Opening up to the mainland is a key issue, Lee added.

“I think we can work together to make this possible” if everyone follows the advice and the measures of the government, and boost vaccination rates, he said.

Lee did not forget his supporters and family. He thanked his wife several times and invited her to join him on stage when the result was announced. The pair met in college and have been married for over 40 years, according to local media reports.

