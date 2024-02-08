(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong leader John Lee took few questions in an hour-long meeting with about 100 diplomats and lobby groups to promote the merits of his new security law, according to people familiar, some of whom were left unsatisfied.

In a closed-door session Tuesday, Lee and two top officials did most of the talking and took about four queries, the people said, asking not to be named discussing a confidential meeting. The government didn’t appear keen to listen and the sitdown seemed organized for the sake of formality, one person said.

Hong Kong proposed new legislation to better protect the Chinese state last week, announcing a consultation period ending this month. Plans to pass the long-shelved Article 23 law prompted anxiety among some business leaders over the measure’s China-like definition of state secrets and fears it would inflame already tense ties with the US.

Topics of concern raised by attendees at the briefing included how to define state secrets, the vagueness of the proposed offenses, potential compliance costs, and checks and balances, according to several people in the room.

The government gave reassurances the new law wouldn’t affect normal business operations and that intent would be crucial to establishing any criminal act, according to a separate attendee.

One diplomat said the Article 23 proposal did offer more clarity than the national security law China-imposed on the city in 2020, which will exist alongside the new legislation. The Beijing-drafted measure has frayed Hong Kong’s relationship with Western democracies and been used to crack down on freedom of speech.

At a Wednesday session with the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and other business representatives, the government told attendees it was mindful not to do anything to tarnish the city’s freedoms and unique status, according to a person at the briefing.

Spokespeople for the European Union and UK Foreign Office raised concern over the erosion of Hong Kong’s freedoms under the guise of national security in response to queries concerning Article 23.

Justice Secretary Paul Lam told reporters the government understands there are concerns over “one or two topics” on the law. “So far we haven’t heard anyone saying they don’t support the legislation,” he said, after the Tuesday meeting.

A Hong Kong government spokesperson referred to Lam’s remarks in response to a request for comment and didn’t provide additional information.

City leader Lee previously said he wants his government to explain the new law to prevent the kind of “bad-mouthing and political attacks” prompted by the Beijing-drafted measure that authorities have used to crush dissent in the once free-wheeling city.

“I want the government to be up and in full gear to explain what we are doing here,” he said at a press conference last week. “To tell the world we are just protecting ourselves.”

--With assistance from Alan Wong and Sarah Zheng.

(Updates with government response in 10th paragraph.)

