(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s leader John Lee will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing during his second duty visit to the nation’s capital, the South China Morning Post reported, citing sources it didn’t specify.

Lee will also sit down with Premier Li Qiang and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who oversees Hong Kong and Macau affairs, during his four-day trip that started Sunday, the report said.

The city’s leader typically visits the ruling Communist Party’s top brass once a year, to report on Hong Kong’s economic activity and other issues. Lee’s trip comes as the finance hub puts the biggest target in its national security crackdown, Jimmy Lai, on trial this week.

That case has been condemned by Western democracies around the world, including the UK and US.

Read more: Hong Kong Puts No. 1 Security Target Jimmy Lai on Trial

National security and Hong Kong’s plans to develop its border region with China into a major housing hub will be on Lee’s agenda, according to the Post. He will also report back on recent local elections that drew record-low turnout, after being revamped to cement Beijing’s control.

During Lee’s visit to Beijing in 2022, Xi praised him for reviving the local economy and safeguarding national security. However, this year is emerging as one of the worst in recent memory for the financial hub, with the Hang Seng Index plunging 16% and funds raised by initial public offerings smallest since the dotcom bubble burst.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.