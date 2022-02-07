(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s leader pleaded with residents to stay home as the city battles its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic began, while vowing to stick with a zero-tolerance approach to stamp out the virus.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday her administration would announce new Covid restrictions this afternoon and warned that the city’s health system was “on the brink.” She pleaded with residents not to go out, even as she said the government must take into account the general tolerance of the public when formulating policy.

“We need your support, we need your cooperation,” Lam told the city’s residents at a regular news briefing on Tuesday morning. “Please stay at home.”

Asked about implementing a China-style citywide lockdown, Lam said the current mix of policies was the “best strategy” for Hong Kong “at this moment.”

Hong Kong reported a record number of coronavirus infections on Monday, with cases doubling every three days to more than 600 currently. The rapid spread of the omicron variant in the face of some of the world’s toughest measures to root out the virus shows the difficulty of maintaining a strategy that aims to totally eliminate the spread of the virus.

With hundreds of people testing positive each day, the city’s meticulous contact-tracing and isolation measures have come under severe strain, with long lineups for testing and a constantly shifting approach to quarantine facilities.

“No government has at their disposal infinite energy and resources,” Lam said on Tuesday.

Hong Kong is expected to return to its strictest anti-virus measures by limiting the number of restaurant patrons to two per table, Sing Tao reported Tuesday, citing unidentified people.

