(Bloomberg) -- Trading in Hong Kong stock market is likely to be scrapped Monday morning as the city’s observatory said its typhoon warning signal 8 will remain in effect before noon.

Under the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearings Ltd.’s trading arrangements for severe weather, it will cancel morning session for all markets if signal 8 — the third highest on a scale of five — is still in force at 9 a.m. local time.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued signal 8 warning at 12:40 a.m. Hong Kong time, and said it will remain in force before noon, it said in a statement. Typhoon Talim was centered about 270 km (168 miles) south-southwest of Hong Kong at 5 a.m. and is forecast to move west-northwest at about 18 km/h in the general direction of Leizhou Peninsula and Hainan Island, according to the Observatory.

The city’s rail operator MTR Corp. said rail service is operating at limited frequencies.

