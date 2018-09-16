(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong lowered its signal rating for Typhoon Mangkhut to a level that allow the city’s stock exchange to open for the trading as normal.

In an early-morning advisory, the Hong Kong Observatory reduced its warning status by one notch to Strong Wind Signal No. 3 because winds are expected to moderate. Under stock exchange rules, trading is canceled if there’s a typhoon signal of 8 or higher after 9 a.m. In Macau, casino operations were cleared to resume from 8 a.m.

Mangkhut carved a deadly path through the Philippines earlier in the weekend, dealt Hong Kong a savage but glancing blow and is now battering China’s Guangdong province.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Ludden in London at jludden@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew G. Miller at mmiller144@bloomberg.net, Bernard Kohn

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.