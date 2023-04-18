(Bloomberg) -- A new mansion in Hong Kong has sold for HK$577 million ($73.5 million) in a sign activity in the luxury property market is starting to pick up following the reopening of the city’s borders.

The house at the Mount Nicholson project on Hong Kong island sold for HK$82,000 per square foot, a register of transactions on the development’s website shows. That’s the biggest luxury property sale in the city since the border with mainland China reopened in February, according to data from Centaline Property Agency Ltd., which has yet to record the transaction.

The home spans 7,042 square feet (654 square meters) and has four bedrooms, a swimming pool, a garden and a parking space. Records didn’t show the identity of the buyer. The sale was earlier reported by Ming Pao newspaper.

The last new house to be sold at the Mount Nicholson site was in May 2019, when an 8,674 square-foot house went for HK$916 million, or HK$105,000 per square foot, according to Ming Pao.

