(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s top market regulator proposed that China lower the threshold for investors to take part in the stock trading link with the city as a way of boosting liquidity and trading.

The minimum asset requirement to invest via Stock Connect to access Hong Kong equities should be lowered to 100,000 yuan ($13,900) from the current 500,000 yuan, Securities and Futures Commission Chairman Tim Lui proposed at the gathering of the National People’s Congress in Beijing.

Lowering the bar will provide more opportunity for mainland investors and raise Hong Kong’s market liquidity, said Lui, who has represented Hong Kong at the NPC since 2008.

Hong Kong’s market has struggled with falling trading volumes and a dearth of initial public offerings amid a sputtering Chinese economy. The city last year reversed an increase in the stock stamp duty to boost trading.

Last year, an average of 108 billion yuan ($15 billion) a day in traded via the northbound Stock Connect, with another HK$31 billion ($4 billion) a day through the southbound channel. Southbound trading slipped 2% from 2022.

Lui didn’t reply to a Bloomberg News inquiry over the weekend.

Lui also suggested to align dividend tax benefits for mainland and international investors to balance their incentives to buy shares in respective markets. He said that Chinese firms that plan to list overseas should simultaneously try Hong Kong during their pre-approval procedure with the Chinese regulator to “help alleviate potential delisting risk from geopolitical factors.”

He called for a more prudent approach to regulation after a Beijing-led crackdown on private enterprise over the past years sapped investor confidence and “brought negative disruption” to the Hong Kong market.

“For policies with significant impact to capital markets, one must stress prior coordination with financial regulatory departments to ensure stable, consistent, transparent and predictable policies,” said Lui.

