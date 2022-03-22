(Bloomberg) -- Dozens of martial arts students face investigation under Hong Kong’s Beijing-drafted national security law, after their instructor was arrested and accused of training pro-independence warriors.

“The aim of the class is very subversive, saying for example to get yourself prepared to target the Chinese Communist Party when the time comes,” Senior Police Superintendent Steve Li told a news conference Tuesday, according to Radio Television Hong Kong. “There’s a prima facie case to investigate whether the students have committed any national security offenses.”

The 59-year-old instructor and his 62-year-old female assistant were arrested Sunday at a training center, as part of an operation involving an undercover officer. Police seized three Japanese swords, an air gun, eight crossbows and a range of knives and axes in a raid, as well as posters of a university student who died in the 2019 mass protests and some HK$380,000 ($48,500) in cash.

Both suspects were charged with possessing offensive weapons and possessing firearms without a license, while the man was given an additional sedition charge under the city’s colonial-era criminal ordinance. Officers were mulling charges under the security law that carries sentences as long as life in prison, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper.

The 1938 anti-sedition law, which had sat dormant on the city’s books for decades, has increasingly been employed by police alongside the broader security law. Authorities have used it to arrest about two dozen people in recent months, including a case involving children’s books likening Hong Kong democracy activists to sheep pursued by wolves.

The conviction of a radio host on seven counts of sedition earlier this month was the first guilty verdict under the law since the city’s return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Police said the martial arts instructor and his assistant were part of a pro-independence group and had urged people on social media to use weapons to prepare for revolution. Officers were investigating whether their students had been radicalized.

