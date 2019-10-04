(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s latest effort to stem months of unrest -- a ban on masks -- backfired violently, as protesters rampaged across the city, halting train services and leading to the second shooting in four days.

The person was shot and injured Friday night during a dramatic scuffle in the city’s northwestern Yuen Long area between a plain clothes police officer and demonstrators who had attacked his car. The chaotic scene was one of many across the city, as some protesters who had earlier marched peacefully against the mask ban battled with police, vandalized mainland-linked businesses and train stations, setting fire to at least one train.

Train services remained suspended across the city of 7.4 million people Saturday, including those to the airport, with more protests planned over a three-day weekend.

The ParknShop supermarket and Watsons retail chains, as well as some of China’s biggest state-owned lenders shut almost all their locations Saturday. Some of its branches and ATM machines were vandalized, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd. said, while Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the de facto central bank, said the use of banking services in the city have been “seriously affected.” Hong Kong Disneyland also delayed its opening time to 1 p.m.

Demonstrators plan a “peaceful walk” in Halloween masks in defiance of the mask ban, after a local court refused to issue an injunction against the measure amid the unrest Friday night. Additional protests are planned for Sunday and Monday.

The protesters followed warnings from opposition leaders that Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s decisions to invoke a colonial-era emergency law to impose the mask ban would only further anger the government’s critics. Lam has refused to rule out using other sweeping powers granted by the statute -- including censorship, snap arrests and warrantless searches and seizures -- although she said earlier Friday that she didn’t think Hong Kong was yet in a state of emergency.

Protests sparked over government legislation to allow extraditions to mainland China have dragged on for almost four months, despite Lam’s decision to withdraw the bill. Demonstrators say they won’t settle for anything short of their five demands, including the ability to nominate and elect their leaders -- something that the Communist Party in Beijing says it can’t accept.

“The government must find a political solution to the crisis,” the South China Morning Post newspaper said in an editorial published Friday. “Using tough laws is one approach, but it risks further inflaming public sentiment. Efforts are also needed to defuse the situation, engage with critics and respond to public demands.”

While Lam has promised policy moves to address the underlying causes of the unrest and faced some of her critics in a town hall event last week, she has so far refused to address protesters’ demands for greater democracy. China’s refusal to reward those who challenge its control over the former British colony underpins the impasse.

The iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, the biggest U.S. exchange-traded fund tracking the nation’s stocks, dropped the most since Aug. 14 in U.S. trading on Friday.

Friday’s chaos -- just days after police shot and injured an 18-year-old man who had attacked them during the National Day protests -- illustrated how quickly the violence could escalate further. At about 9 p.m., a plain-clothed police officer fired a shot that injured a man as he was attacked and beaten by protesters, police Senior Superintendent Yolanda Yu told a news conference early Saturday morning.

The incident is being investigated, she said, defending the right of the officer to discharge his weapon as his life “was threatened.” The officer had petrol bombs thrown at him as he tried to recover his gun, in a harrowing scene caught on video.

While the police didn’t identify the person shot, Yu said the case was connected to a scuffle in Yuen Long in which a firearm was discharged and a 14-year-old was injured. The youth was is in a serious condition as of early Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, who wouldn’t say how the patient was injured.

A total of 31 people were sent to the hospital Friday night, the authority said, adding that two are in serious condition.

MTR Corp. train services, including its Airport Express Line and bus services, remain suspended, the government said in a statement Saturday. Bus services running in the morning may be diverted due to road conditions after more than 100 sets of traffic lights were damaged or tampered with on Friday night.

Most travelers had to make their way to the airport by car or taxi on Saturday morning with the suspension of airport rail services, causing traffic congestion in the final mile of the journey. Hundreds of people stood in line to be screened before they were able to enter the airport, with some passengers missing their flights.

Late Friday, after listening to arguments for two hours, a court decided against granting a temporary suspension of the anti-mask law after pro-democracy activists brought an injunction application. The ban came into effect at midnight.

Lam told a news conference earlier Friday she had no choice but to invoke the 1922 Emergency Regulation ordinance to make it easier for police to enforce the law. The rule carried a possible jail sentence of as long as a year.

“As a responsible government, we have a duty to use all available means to stop the escalating violence and restore calmness in society,” Lam said. “We believe the new law will crate a deterrent effect against masked violent protesters and rioters and will assist the police.”

