(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong said it will issue its third-highest typhoon warning on Wednesday as tropical storm Ma-on makes its way toward the city, threatening to disrupt market trading in the financial hub.

The city will announce the No. 8 signal -- meaning Ma-on could pack sustained winds of as high as 117 kilometers an hour (73mph) -- before or at 7:25 p.m., the Hong Kong Observatory said in a statement.

If the No. 8 signal or above is in force at 9 a.m. on Thursday, the local exchange will scrap morning trading of stocks, bonds and derivatives. It will cancel trading for the rest of the day if the signal isn’t lowered to No. 3 or below by noon. Also under a No. 8 signal, schools are canceled, businesses are urged to exercise caution and public transportation may be affected.

Some schools, including kindergartens, were suspended Wednesday ahead of the storm. Ma-on, which means saddle in Cantonese, is expected to be closest to the city Thursday morning before heading toward Guangdong in mainland China, according to the weather service.

As of 3 p.m., the storm was located about 390 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong after passing through the Philippines. Macau said there is a high probability it will issue a No. 8 signal for Ma-on later Wednesday, while Guangdong’s provincial government said it raised its emergency preparations in anticipation of the storm.

Hong Kong is typically hit by about six typhoons annually, usually from June to October, but only a fraction of those result in market or school closures. The last time a typhoon canceled trading and closed schools was when Typhoon Kompasu hit the city in October last year, killing one person.

