(Bloomberg) -- White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said at a briefing that the dynamics of the Covid-19 outbreak in the U.S. are pointing in a “sharp downward direction.”

Hong Kong has plans to mass-test the whole city, local media reported. Also, Hong Kong’s leader asked property developers to find 10,000 hotel rooms for isolating people who test positive, as the city’s outbreak challenges its zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

Singapore plans to substantially ease travel and social restrictions once the current wave of Covid infections peaks amid mounting evidence that the omicron variant is less threatening than its predecessors.

Europe is gradually leaving pandemic restrictions behind, with Germany and Greece poised to become the latest in the region to unwind regulations that have disrupted life for two years. Switzerland, Austria and the Netherlands are planning similar steps.

Children age 5 to 11 in England will be offered Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine starting in April, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

Covid’s Mental-Health Scars Linger, Study Shows (7:40 a.m. HK)

Early Covid-19 survivors were at higher risk of anxiety, depression and a raft of other mental health problems up to a year after their infections, according to a large U.S. study that widens the scope of the pandemic’s economic and societal impact. Even patients who were never sick enough to be hospitalized for Covid were still 68% more likely than their noninfected counterparts to be diagnosed with a sleep disorder, 69% more likely to have an anxiety disorder, and 77% more likely to have a depressive disorder.

The relative risk of developing the conditions was significantly higher still in patients hospitalized for Covid, and translates into dozens of additional mental health conditions for every 1,000 coronavirus cases.

Hong Kong Steps Up Plans for Mass Testing (7:30 a.m. HK)

Hong Kong is stepping up efforts to root out Covid-19 cases, with plans to mass test the entire city and fine those who refuse, according to local media, deploying tactics used on the mainland as the financial hub faces its most challenging outbreak yet.

Chinese medical workers will be brought in to test one million residents a day, with those who resist subject to a HK$10,000 ($1,280) fine, Sing Tao Daily said late Wednesday, citing people it didn’t identify. HK01 said the citywide testing will begin in early March and be conducted once a week for three weeks, though Hong Kong and the mainland are still discussing details, according to the report.

NYC Mayor Tells CEOs to Bring Workers Back (4:30 p.m. NY)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told leaders of major companies in the city it was time to get their workers back in offices, emphasizing that empty buildings are holding back the city’s pandemic recovery.

“We can’t send mixed messages,” Adams said of different major banks and tech companies that continue to delay return dates. “We can’t keep kicking the can down the road.”

A winter surge in Covid-19 cases, due to the highly transmissible omicron variant, has hampered a slow return to offices. That progress had peaked at over 35% in December and then plummeted down to just over 10% in January, the mayor said, as the seven-day average of cases in the city reached their pandemic peak.

Philadelphia Arena Drops Vaccine Requirement (3:10 p.m. NY)

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is no longer requiring fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to visit the arena, CBS Philly reported, citing the arena. The new rules will go into effect at Thursday night’s National Hockey League match-up between the Flyers and Washington Capitals. Separately, the city of Philadelphia also announced it was lifting the vaccine mandate for eating indoors.

U.K. to Offer Pfizer Shot to Kids Age 5 to 11 (12:01 p.m. NY)

Children age 5 to 11 in England will be offered Covid-19 vaccinations to widen protection for the population as the government moves to scrap remaining pandemic restrictions.

The National Health Service will make shots available to children across that age group starting in April, so “parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of Covid-19,” U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement Wednesday.

Greece to Begin Easing Restrictions (11:45 a.m. NY)

Greece will begin easing some key coronavirus measures following a recommendation by the government’s advisory committee, Health Minister Athanasios Plevris said in a written statement as he currently has the virus.

From Feb, 19, the ban on standing at entertainment venues will be lifted while the permitted capacity at stadiums will be increased to 50% from 10% now. Other measures include a lowering of the number of staff required to work at home in both the private and public sectors to 20% from 50% of the workforce. School trips will also be allowed to resume.

U.S. Retail in Broad-Based Rebound (9:10 a.m. NY)

U.S. retail sales rebounded by more than forecast, illustrating resilient demand. The value of overall purchases rose 3.8% in January after a downwardly revised 2.5% drop in the prior month, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

While the omicron variant and related surge in Covid-19 infections likely damped services spending in the month, an improving labor market has helped consumers continue to spend despite decades-high inflation and a collapse in confidence.

Europe Rolls Back Curbs (8:51 a.m. NY)

Most of Germany’s Covid curbs will be rolled back in three stages by March 20, according to a proposal prepared by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s office for a meeting with regional leaders on Wednesday.

Switzerland will scrap almost all pandemic-related restrictions starting from Thursday, including a work-from-home recommendation and the need for Covid-documentation to enter the country. Austria announced similar steps on Wednesday, and the Netherlands will lift controls on people and businesses beginning on Friday.

Hong Kong Seeks Hotel Rooms for Isolation (7:54 a.m. NY)

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, asked major property developers to find 10,000 hotel rooms for isolating people who test positive for Covid-19, as the city’s biggest outbreak yet challenges its zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

On a video call Wednesday, Lam urged members of the Real Estate Developers’ Association to make available hotels with at least 200 rooms to house preliminary positive patients, mostly with minor Covid symptoms, according to a person familiar with the talks, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

As part of its Covid Zero strategy, Hong Kong is still trying to separate all infected people and their close contacts from the wider community, despite the strain that has placed on hospitals and other resources. While confirmed cases climbed to 4,285 on Wednesday, just 17 were critical.

Slovakia to Ease Pandemic Measures (7:40 a.m. NY)

The government will scrap restrictions for unvaccinated people, allowing them to use services like restaurants or hairdressers again from Feb. 28. The country will also increase limits for attendance at low- and medium-risk events and abolish the requirement for students to self-isolate after a contact with classmates who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Omicron Sub-Variant Not More Severe in Study (6:28 a.m. NY)

A South African study showed that the risk of hospitalization from the omicron BA.2 sub-variant is similar to that from the original strain, a senior scientist said.

The study in the country, where the BA.2 strain is now dominant, may not extrapolate to others as most of the immunity South Africans have is from prior infections rather than vaccinations, Cheryl Cohen, head of the Centre for Respiratory Diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said in an online press conference. Previous infections could give better protection, she added.

H.K. Taxis to Give Covid Patients Free Rides (6:26 a.m. NY)

Hong Kong’s transport and housing bureau together with the taxi industry has set up a fleet of cabs for free transport services between designated clinics and residences, according to a statement. The fleet will provide services from Feb. 18, with about 300 taxis participating.

Singapore Eyes Major Easing of Curbs (6:24 a.m. NY)

Singapore plans to substantially ease travel and social restrictions once the current wave of infections peaks, amid mounting evidence that the omicron variant is less threatening than its predecessors.

The government will restore and progressively raise quotas on so-called vaccinated travel lanes, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Wednesday. Visitors entering the city-state via these VTLs will not need to take a PCR test upon arrival and can take a supervised self-swab instead.

Vietnam to Lift Curbs on Tourists (4:25 p.m. HK)

International tourists must test negative before boarding planes and meet all requirements from the health ministry on Covid-19 vaccinations, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper, which didn’t provide details. The new rules are reported to go into effect March 15.

Rovi, Moderna Expand mRNA-Vaccine Pact (4:16 p.m. HK)

Moderna Inc. and Spanish company Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi will extend a long-term agreement to manufacture mRNA medicines, according to a regulatory filing. In addition to producing Moderna’s Covid shot, Rovi’s platform could also be used to service its future mRNA vaccine candidates.

