(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is set to announce a raft of changes to its Covid measures, including an end to social-gathering limits and proof of vaccination for entry to some venues, according to local media reports.

Chief Executive John Lee will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. local time Wednesday to discuss the Covid situation. The city will scrap the limit on social gatherings — which is currently capped at 12 people — and will also no longer require travelers to undergo two PCR tests after their arrival starting Thursday, TVB reported, without saying where it got the information. The mask mandate will remain, it said.

The government will also end the vaccine pass program, which requires people to show proof of vaccination for entry into premises including bars and restaurants, Ming Pao reported, citing people they didn’t identify. Close contacts of Covid-positive people will also no longer have to undergo quarantine, though they’ll still need to test, the media outlet said.

The changes, if announced, would the latest in a slow unwinding of the strict pandemic policies that have hurt Hong Kong’s status as a global financial center and hammered economic growth. But the incremental shifts contrast with the abrupt U-turn on Covid Zero restrictions in mainland China that’s put the world’s second-biggest economy on track to emerge from almost three years of global isolation early next month.

China announced that from Jan. 8, there will be no quarantine for inbound travelers and no testing after arrival. It’s also set to resume issuing Hong Kong travel permits and reopen express checkpoints on the border, with the change coinciding with a massive outbreak across the country following the end of Covid Zero.

Hong Kong is set to reopen the border with mainland China on Jan. 10 at the earliest, with priority for travel to the city given to those with business and family needs, the South China Morning Post reported, citing people it didn’t identify. All inbound travelers to the city from the mainland would be required to present a negative PCR result done within 48 hours of their arrival, it said.

Moves to ease some of Hong Kong’s final virus curbs and reopen with the mainland would come despite an uptick in local infections and warnings about the strain being put on the health-care system from both Covid and influenza. The city reported more than 18,000 Covid cases a day during the Christmas period, more than doubling from a month ago, and there were 171 patients in critical condition and 202 in serious condition as of Dec. 26.

Some of the city’s public hospitals reported wait times of over eight hours in their emergency departments during the four-day holiday period, though that had declined to one-to-four hours on Wednesday. A health official last week asked people with mild Covid symptoms to consider using private medical services. The SCMP also reported Hong Kong’s local pharmacies are selling out of common antipyretics, including to send to friends and relatives in mainland China.

