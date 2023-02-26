(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong might scrap its mask mandate as soon as early March, Ming Pao reported, a major step as one of the world’s last Covid holdouts works to return to normal and reclaim its status as a global business hub.

Indoor and outdoor mask requirements may be removed at the same time, though face coverings will still need to be worn at high-risk places including hospitals, the newspaper said Monday, citing unidentified people. The South China Morning Post had previously reported that residents would be allowed to unmask by the end of next month.

Ming Pao’s report comes as neighboring casino hub Macau eased its own outdoor mask policy starting Monday, saying its Covid situation was stable.

Hong Kong last week extended mask regulations by two weeks to March 8, even as it kicked off its pricey “Hello Hong Kong” campaign aimed at luring back visitors. The city is working to bolster its global footing again, giving away air tickets to tourists and again hosting VIP events including Art Basel — but masks have remained a deterrent and undermined the idea that everything is back to normal.

The measures began almost three years ago as the city fought to keep the virus at bay, and have remained in place even as most of the world drops pandemic-era restrictions. It is Hong Kong’s last pandemic restriction, after the city eased most virus curbs and reopened to the world in December following China’s pivot away from Covid Zero.

Hong Kong leader John Lee has repeatedly said he hopes to remove the rule after the winter surge ends, but hasn’t given further specifics.

