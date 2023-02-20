(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai appealed to the city’s High Court, asking the Justice Department to clarify if he can be represented by a UK-based lawyer during his national security trial, according to media outlet The Standard.

The former business tycoon’s appeal on Friday comes after the Standing Committee of China’s legislature ruled last year that Hong Kong courts need to get approval from the city’s leaders or an oversight committee before an overseas lawyer can take part in a trial linked to the city’s controversial national security law.

Prosecutors say Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, colluded with foreign countries by seeking international sanctions against Hong Kong and China. His trial was initially due to begin last year, but was delayed after the Hong Kong government sought Beijing’s help barring UK lawyer Timothy Owen from the proceedings.

Lai is one of several prominent pro-democracy activists charged under the city’s China-backed national security law, which asserts global jurisdiction for cases involving terrorism, secession, subversion and collusion with foreign powers. Beijing imposed the law in 2020 in response to previous year’s anti-government protests.

The latest developments mean that Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee will need to clarify his position on whether foreign counsel can take part in national security law cases.

Lai requested the department to follow-up on his appeal within 14 days of logging his request. His trial is now due to start on Sept. 25.

