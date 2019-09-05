(Bloomberg) -- MTR Corp. has said it “strongly condemns” attacks on staff and vandalism of facilities at a subway station on Wednesday night.

The company, which operates Hong Kong’s metro system, said in a statement that turnstiles and ticket machines were vandalized at Po Lam station. Meanwhile, two MTR staff and an off-duty station master were injured in separate incidents.

“The public should not vent anger on the MTR staff,” the company said in a statement, adding that it has reported the cases to the police. “The corporation reiterates that it will not tolerate any acts of violence.”

Hong Kong’s railway network has been a target during public demonstrations against an extradition bill that sparked almost three months of historic protests. The incidents follow attacks on MTR facilities last weekend which caused the operator to close several lines. Television footage from Saturday showed police swinging batons on subway carriages as protesters clung to each other for safety.

Maintenance works also found objects including barriers and bicycles placed on railway tracks and hung on overhead lines on the East Rail Line early on Thursday morning, the company added, warning that such incidents may cause accidents. It said it will carry out risk assessments and consider closing stations before the start of upcoming public activities.

