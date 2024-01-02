(Bloomberg) -- The number of mortgages for Hong Kong real estate fell to a more than two-decade low, a reflection of the city’s severe property downturn.

The financial hub recorded 73,906 mortgages for existing residential and commercial units last year, the fewest since 2001, according to a report by mReferral Mortgage Brokerage Services. The number for unfinished ones dropped to the lowest since 2005 at 1,581 cases.

“Hong Kong’s economy has not fully recovered, developers are finding it difficult to launch projects and the second-hand market is weak, thus affecting mortgage figures for both existing and uncompleted properties,” said Eric Tso, chief vice president of mReferral Mortgage Brokerage Services.

Hong Kong’s property market is expected to remain subdued in 2024 amid bleak economic conditions and uncertain interest rate adjustments. Mass residential prices are forecast to stay flat or fall as much as 5%, according to Knight Frank.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.