(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong government is studying whether it can offer quarantine services to local travelers trying to enter China, according to a media report, a move that could expand visitor flow into the mainland.

Officials in Hong Kong are working to reopen the border with China, Chief Secretary Eric Chan said after a meeting with local lawmakers on Wednesday. He was expected to discuss the proposal and other measures to ease border bottlenecks with the mainland at the gathering, according to the Hong Kong Economic Times.

“We have been discussing actively with the mainland authorities on how to resume quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and the mainland,” Chan said at a media session after the meeting took place, without specifically referring to the proposal. “We will make an announcement at a suitable occasion.”

The potential quarantine service would ease a logjam that has crimped returns to China and mitigate a major roadblock for Hong Kong’s economic recovery by making family or business visits easier. Travelers from Hong Kong now trying to get into China can participate in a lottery for one of about 2,000 daily quota slots to cross the land border into the neighboring Chinese city of Shenzhen or secure a scarce, highly sought-after and expensive airplane ticket.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee -- sworn into office on July 1 -- has pledged to restore the city’s international ties and its connection with the mainland, a difficult combination given China’s strict Covid Zero rules and the ubiquity of the virus elsewhere. The quarantine offering, if accepted by China, is a move on the local front, making it easier for people in the city to cross the border for work or to see family.

Last week, he reduced the amount of time people arriving from abroad must spend in hotel quarantine to three days from seven, a bolder-than-expected easing that may bolster foreign travel. Additional action will come when possible, Chan said.

“We will definitely continue to relax curbs when conditions are mature and permit as it is beneficial to the economy and various industries,” he said after being asked about international travel restrictions.

Recovery Moves

Travel resumption with mainland China is key to the Asian financial hub’s recovery. Those visitors have fueled demand in the retail and hospitality sectors for years, and many Hong Kong residents have families living in mainland China.

Economists recently downgraded their forecasts for Hong Kong’s economy, predicting it could contract for the third time in four years in 2022 after data showed Covid restrictions and a slump in trade are weighing down growth.

China, meanwhile, cut its travel quarantine by half in June. New arrivals need to spend seven days in a quarantine facility, and then monitor their health at home for a further three days, according to a revised government protocol.

Despite the recent easing of Covid travel measures in mainland China and Hong Kong, both remain among the most isolated places in a world that’s largely living with the virus.

