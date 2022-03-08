(Bloomberg) -- Nursing homes continue to be the epicenter of Hong Kong’s outbreak, with more than 86% of all aged-care facilities now seeing cases.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam will hold daily virus briefing amid residents’ complaints of confusing government information, local news site HK01 reported late Tuesday, citing a person it didn’t identify.

Hawaii Drops Mask Mandate (7:32 a.m. HK)

Hawaii on Tuesday became the 50th and final state to announce that it will drop its universal indoor mask mandate, the New York Times reported. Masks are still required indoors at schools in Hawaii, even though the state’s education department on Tuesday lifted the outdoor mask mandate on school campuses. But the end of the blanket mandate marked an abrupt reversal from a week ago.

Lam to Hold Briefing (7:15 a.m. HK)

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will hold daily virus briefing amid residents’ complaints of confusing government information, local news site HK01 reported late Tuesday, citing an unidentified person. Currently health officials hold daily briefing to announce the number of cases in the city.

Cases at Nursing Homes (7:01 a.m. HK)

Almost 70% of nursing homes have 10 or more infections, government officials said in their daily briefing Tuesday.

The virus is also roaring through disabled-care facilities, with more than 68% experiencing outbreaks. Among those who have died are a 25-year-old home resident with cerebral palsy and a person, 36, with Down Syndrome, also living in a care facility.

Despite evidence from early on in the outbreak that the elderly and those in residential care environments were particularly vulnerable to the virus, Hong Kong failed to prioritize vaccination for these groups since shots became available. Fatalities in the city’s worst wave of the pandemic have been concentrated among the elderly -- who had been advised to be cautious about getting the Covid-19 vaccine -- with the death rate for older people who aren’t double vaccinated more than 10%.

Authorities now say vaccinating the elderly is a top priority.

San Francisco Workers Get Flexibility (6:55 a.m. HK)

San Francisco employers would have to grant more flexible work arrangements to employees, including remote workers, under amendments to the Family Friendly Workplace Ordinance the Board of Supervisors unanimously passed Tuesday.

Employers with 20 or more workers would have to provide the flexibility if requested in writing unless it would cause undue hardship. This could include modified hours, job sharing, and a change in work location to allow more leeway in child or elder care.

Brazil Reports 68,893 New Cases (6:50 a.m. HK)

The country has now reported a total of 29,138,362 Covid-19 cases, according to Health Ministry data. Death toll rose by 488 in the last 24 hours.

Pfizer’s Data (6:45 a.m HK)

Pfizer Inc. will soon submit data to U.S. regulators on a fourth dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said.

Bourla said he spent Tuesday morning reviewing new data from various Covid vaccine studies, including one looking at the effects of a fourth dose of the currently available vaccine, as well as a new formulation that will protect against multiple coronavirus variants.

