(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court sentenced Occupy protest organizer Benny Tai to 16 months in prison on charges he conspired to commit public nuisance, capping the China-backed government’s push to punish leaders of pro-democracy demonstrations that brought the Asian financial hub to a halt in 2014.

Tai, an associate law professor at the University of Hong Kong, was ordered to begin serving his time immediately by District Court Judge Johnny Chan in West Kowloon. Chan found Tai and other organizers guilty earlier this month. The sentencing hearing was continuing late morning on Wednesday.

Charges of public nuisance carry a maximum penalty of seven year’s imprisonment and a fine in Hong Kong.

