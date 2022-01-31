(Bloomberg) -- A senior Hong Kong government official has resigned after attending a large birthday party that fueled complaints of double standards by authorities enforcing strict Covid-control measures.

Home Affairs Secretary Caspar Tsui handed his resignation to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday and will leave the post immediately, he said in a statement. Lam is set to hold a briefing at 3 p.m., at which more details are expected.

“As one of the principal officials taking the lead in the anti-epidemic fight, I have not set the best example during the recent outbreak,” he said in the statement. Tsui added that he had “behaved in an inappropriate manner when all efforts should have been devoted to controlling the spread of the virus.”

His resignation marks the first time a government official has left a post after flouting pandemic guidance, and comes as the city’s strict zero-tolerance approach to Covid is strained by an omicron variant-fueled surge.

Lam launched a disciplinary probe after Tsui and some 30 officials were found to be among about 250 attendees at a party for the local representative of a mainland Chinese economic development agency on Jan. 3. Days earlier, the government had urged the public to avoid large gatherings due to the global spread of omicron.

In recent weeks, Lam had faced pressure from China to “take swift action” against the officials, local media reported. Beijing’s approval for Tsui’s removal -- needed because the State Council appointed him to the post -- came despite efforts from several pro-establishment figures to save him, according to the South China Morning Post. Lam had previously requested Tsui take an extended leave of absence until after the Chinese New Year holidays.

Hot Pot Scandal Fuels Anger Over Hong Kong ‘Double Standards’

Other government attendees at the party included Financial Services Secretary Christopher Hui, Police Chief Raymond Siu, Immigration Director Au Ka-wang and Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Simon Peh, according to Lam. The guests also included at least 20 of the 90 lawmakers elected in December to Hong Kong’s new opposition-free legislature.

The scandal marked the second time Au had been investigated for flouting Covid rules. In July, three Hong Kong officials -- including the immigration chief -- were fined for attending a hotpot dinner that breached virus measures, inflaming resentment toward the government.

