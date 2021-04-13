(Bloomberg) -- The Executive Council that advises Hong Kong’s leader has approved a bill to help implement China’s plan to overhaul the city’s elections, local media reported, one of the final steps in Beijing’s efforts to limit the influence of the pro-democracy opposition.

The advisory body approved the changes Tuesday, Now TV reported, citing unidentified people, allowing the government to table a bill in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. The series of amendments, being introduced in response to an order from China’s top legislative body, will dramatically alter Hong Kong’s already-limited elections.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who is appointed by China and has supported Beijing’s moves to increase control over the city, is set to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

In that briefing, Lam is expected to announce the substance of several local amendments that will help impose Beijing’s will on the city, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper. That would include a redrawing of the electoral map to further disadvantage pro-democracy campaigners and making it a crime to advocate that voters cast blank ballots, the paper said.

Lam said at a briefing earlier Tuesday that she wouldn’t prevent voters from casting blank ballots but that the situation would be different if “some people organize or intentionally incite voters collectively to do certain acts.”

This may involve acts that undermine or manipulate elections, which the Hong Kong government is required to regulate under the decision handed down by China, she said.

China’s broader plan to change Hong Kong’s elections, which were approved by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee on March 12, also established a “review committee” to vet any candidate for office to ensure they are patriots loyal to the Communist Party in Beijing.

