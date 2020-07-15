(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s pro-democracy opposition vowed Wednesday to push back against the sweeping new national security law imposed by China, as they rolled out the results of a primary contest that Beijing called illegal.

The city’s pro-democracy parties completed a two-day primary Sunday, drawing more than 600,000 voters in an effort to narrow a surge of candidates ahead of September elections for the city’s Legislative Council. Hong Kong’s government and China’s top agency in the city have said the process could violate the new security measures barring subversion and collusion with foreign forces, and pledged to investigate and possibly prosecute the primary’s organizers.

“We will fight against the national security law without hesitation,” the opposition said in a statement naming several candidates including Joshua Wong. “In the future, we will meet pan-democratic primary candidates for consultation, hoping that the entire democratic camp will be united without letting voters down.”

The unofficial voting process was designed to overcome fractures in the opposition movement between traditional democrats and more radical so-called “localists,” and present an organized slate of candidates that could then benefit from the momentum generated by last year’s historic protests to oust pro-establishment rivals.

