(Bloomberg) -- Concern spread among Hong Kong’s business and expatriate community as a coronavirus outbreak linked to a gym widened and hundreds of people were taken to government centers for lengthy stays in quarantine.

While the cluster is smaller than previous flareups such as one linked to dance halls in November, it has engulfed a tightly-knit world of mostly Western expatriates who work for global financial institutions and whose children attend international schools with annual fees of HK$250,000 ($32,000) or more.

The latest outbreak is connected to a 27-year-old trainer at Ursus Fitness in Sai Ying Pun, a neighborhood on Hong Kong Island that is popular with expatriates. At least 17 confirmed cases have followed among staff and customers of the gym. More than 240 people visited the venue between March 1 and 9 and they now have to go into government quarantine centers.

Conditions at some quarantine facilities are spartan, with basic meals delivered through slots in doors of rooms that aren’t equipped with WiFi. Some people have taken to expat forums on Facebook to express concern that certain dietary requirements may not be catered to at the centers.

The outbreak is a setback for Hong Kong just as it was emerging from a winter wave of infections that prompted to the government to restrict business operating hours and limit public gatherings. Officials said rules would be tightened again as necessary, denting hopes for a return to normal life and the opening of travel lanes with places such as mainland China and Singapore.

How One Gym Shook Hong Kong’s Finance Sector: Anjani Trivedi

Several international schools were closed for cleaning after positive Covid cases among staff were linked to the outbreak at Ursus gym, and some banks and other companies advised staff to work from home. Several other fitness centers were also closed, while the Hong Kong Rugby Union confirmed that some of its playing community at both senior and junior level have been infected and that all club activities would be suspended through the weekend.

Covid vaccination rates in Hong Kong have slowed amid concern over side effects from Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s shot, with reports of at least four deaths among the more than 140,000 people inoculated. None of the deaths have been linked to the Chinese company’s vaccine, but they’ve added to hesitancy about getting inoculated. The number of people who received scheduled Sinovac immunizations at vaccination centers dropped to 70% on Thursday from more than 90% last week.

