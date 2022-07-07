(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong suspended a system that banned airline routes that brought infected passengers to the city, and will instead pivot to a stronger testing regimen for arrivals.

Starting Thursday, the so-called circuit breaker mechanism will end until further notice, the government said in a statement. Testing is more effective at catching imported cases than flight bans, it said.

The controversial circuit breaker system saw about 100 flight routes banned this year, sparking chaos for travelers who also have to secure quarantine hotel rooms.

Hong Kong will now require arrivals to take an additional nucleic acid test on the third day when they are quarantined in designated quarantine hotels.

